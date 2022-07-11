Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 317,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caesarstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 644,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

