Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.68. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.
