Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 134,068 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 353.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,068 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

EQT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 92,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,524. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.