Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 33,363 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 238,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.