Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,078. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.