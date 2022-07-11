Callahan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

