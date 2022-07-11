Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,943. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

