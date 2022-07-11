Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,992. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,694. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

