Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 4,938 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.72. 34,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,236. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.