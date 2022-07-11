Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 2,882 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 160,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.4% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 72,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,265. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.