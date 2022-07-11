Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,603. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

