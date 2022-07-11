Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

