Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 192,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,380,333 shares.The stock last traded at $48.67 and had previously closed at $49.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.