Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$99.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$105.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at C$93.55 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.4699996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.