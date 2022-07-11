Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 9.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73. 17,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 982,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian Solar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,106 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,522,608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 619,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.