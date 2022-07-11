CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 592,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 417,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

