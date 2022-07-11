Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.42.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.71.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.