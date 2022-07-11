Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.42.
Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.71.
In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
