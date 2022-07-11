Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.53.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

