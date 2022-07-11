Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Trading 2.5% Higher

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.50 and last traded at $121.50. Approximately 32,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 635,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.