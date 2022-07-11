CEEK VR Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $255.68 million and approximately $26.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

