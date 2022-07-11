Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR opened at $79.33 on Monday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $74.99 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

