Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.27) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 121 ($1.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.19).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 80.08 ($0.97) on Friday. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 89.60 ($1.09). The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 800.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.80.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,313.18). Also, insider Heidi Mottram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,171.95). Insiders purchased a total of 17,020 shares of company stock worth $1,412,358 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

