Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after acquiring an additional 357,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,289,000 after purchasing an additional 181,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,636,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

CERN stock remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

