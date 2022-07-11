Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 624,391 shares.The stock last traded at $22.27 and had previously closed at $22.11.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -276.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

