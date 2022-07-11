C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $47.54 on Friday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.