ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,378,667 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $25.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.81.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,342,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after acquiring an additional 392,803 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,453,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.