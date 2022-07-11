China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

