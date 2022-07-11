China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
