ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $24.14

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $22.91. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $830.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.9194 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.