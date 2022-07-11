Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $2,661,400.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day moving average is $246.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $281.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

