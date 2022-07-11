Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 138,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. 151,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

