CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

