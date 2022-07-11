Citigroup Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $15.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.33. Playtika has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Playtika by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

