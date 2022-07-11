Citigroup Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $35.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEX. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.08.

TEX opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after buying an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

