Civic Market Cap Achieves $136.85 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $136.85 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,102.66 or 1.00062557 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

