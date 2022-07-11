Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,306 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

