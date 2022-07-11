Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

