Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1,594.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,853 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

