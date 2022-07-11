Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

