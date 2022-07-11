Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $505,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.