Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $975,000 Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,064,000. Finally, Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $68.87 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

