Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 225,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 760,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 536,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.