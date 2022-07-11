Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,584,000 after buying an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,821,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

