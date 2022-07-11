Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
WFC opened at $40.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
