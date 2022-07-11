Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 133,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,099. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

