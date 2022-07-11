CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $20.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,968.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.48 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

