Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE UTF opened at $25.54 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 131.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

