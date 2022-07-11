Coloured Ties Capital (APEOF) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) is one of 281 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coloured Ties Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Coloured Ties Capital alerts:

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloured Ties Capital N/A -6.68% -6.57% Coloured Ties Capital Competitors -9.29% 75.98% 8.27%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coloured Ties Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coloured Ties Capital Competitors 1615 9412 15069 413 2.54

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Coloured Ties Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coloured Ties Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coloured Ties Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coloured Ties Capital N/A -$2.59 million -2.19 Coloured Ties Capital Competitors $9.36 billion $646.57 million 6.96

Coloured Ties Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital’s competitors have a beta of -13.19, indicating that their average share price is 1,419% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coloured Ties Capital competitors beat Coloured Ties Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. engages in the investment business in Canada. It allows investors to invest in early-stage opportunities that offer returns from start-up stage to a public company listing on a senior exchange. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coloured Ties Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloured Ties Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.