Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

