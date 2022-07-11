Comerica Bank Has $22.81 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.73 on Monday, hitting $397.29. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

