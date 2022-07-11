Comerica Bank Has $29.35 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMT opened at $254.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day moving average is $249.50.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
