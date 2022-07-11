Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.35 and a 200 day moving average of $310.88. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

